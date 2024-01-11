Featured jobs: The Photo Studio Academy, CHIC Management Brisbane & Sydney Film Festival

Are you a budding photographer with a passion for fashion and portrait photography? Do you dream of gaining hands-on studio experience in a dynamic and fun-filled environment as a Photography Intern? Look no further than The Photo Studio Academy – Assistants! The Photo Studio Academy is at the forefront of innovative education in magazine-style fashion portraits and modelling portfolios. With established warehouse studios in Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne, their passion-driven team of over 50 staff is dedicated to pushing boundaries and inspiring diversity in the modelling industry. Unlock your photographic potential as you delve into the art of image-making through their insightful online courses and practical in-studio days and workshops. You will learn the ins and outs of managing a successful photoshoot, and gain insights into what it takes to create stunning visual masterpieces. Their experienced team will mentor and guide you, providing you with invaluable knowledge to hone your craft. If you’re ready to embark on an exciting journey of theoretical and practical learning, Apply now!

Fostering and empowering Australian and international talent for over 28 years, CHIC Management divisions are the industry leaders in bringing their clients top models, celebrities and influencers. CHIC Management Brisbane is currently recruiting a full time Talent Manager to assist in the recruitment and management of the Digital Influencer/ Talent portfolios and overseeing the management & fulfilment of Digital Influencer/ Talent led social media & marketing campaigns for brands and agencies. In this role you will be responsible for Identifying market opportunities and advising on the development, coordination and implementation of digital marketing campaigns, assisting in the procurement, development and implementation of Digital Influencer led marketing campaigns for clients and liaising with talent & brand with respect to briefing & ensuring all talent deliverables are met. To be successful in this role you will have a Bachelor degree in a relevant field or a minimum of 5 years’ related industry experience in talent management and/or talent/ influencer marketing may substitute for a formal qualification. If you think this is the opportunity for you, apply now!

The Sydney Film Festival (SFF) is one of the longest-running events of its kind in the world. The annual June Festival brings the best new films from Australia and around the world to audiences in Sydney. They are on the hunt for a Materials and Content Manager who will be responsible for securing, tracking and coordinating publicity and marketing materials for films screening in Sydney Film Festival. This includes the editing and storage of these materials. The role also assists in the gathering of extended content for use in-cinema and online and also coordinates the storage of Festival photography and video, assists with Festival presentations, and assists with the Festival’s digital channels (e.g. YouTube). To nail this role you will have at least three years’ experience in materials management and/or content creation and advanced skills in editing software such as Premiere Pro. If you have an interest in and knowledge of film and film industry this could be the next opportunity for you! Apply now!