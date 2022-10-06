A rare opportunity has opened for a full-time Managers Assistant to join the Sydney based team at Top Shelf Productions. In this role you will assist on the tours and artistic projects of artists like: Nils Frahm, Ólafur Arnalds, Neil Gaiman, Tinariwen, Amanda Palmer, The Dresden Dolls, FourPlay String Quartet, Tamikrest, Jeff Lang, Fred Leone, Baby et Lulu, The Necks and many, many more. The role will see you working in a relaxed but exacting environment in their Newtown office. You’ll be working across many areas of project management including touring, recording projects and releases, book launches, merchandising, collaborations and hybrid art projects. You’ll be a key part of their organisation working on the administration and production of multiple projects constantly. They’re looking for a highly organised, detail oriented individual who has a passion for music, words and art. The successful applicant will be excited by and adept at using technology to provide a concise and easily customised workflow. This position is available now so why not apply today!

Body Catalyst is Australia’s largest and leading body shaping and wellness company, combining the latest in medical grade and TGA approved technology with a holistic approach and individualised treatment plans, to help you look and feel your best. They are searching for a highly-creative full-time Digital Marketing Manager to lead and successfully execute their company’s digital marketing strategy. In this position, you will be responsible for all aspects of their digital marketing operations. Your central goal is to help grow the brand’s influence nationally while also increasing brand loyalty and awareness. The Digital Marketing Manager pushes the limits, showing drive and determination, always being open to explore fresh possibilities, and is an ambassador for their brand. Your duties will include planning, implementing, and monitoring their digital marketing campaigns across all networks. Their ideal candidate is someone with experience in marketing, art direction, and social media management. In addition to being an outstanding communicator, you will also demonstrate excellent interpersonal and analytical skills. If you have a minimum of 2-3 years experience in a digital marketing position and are up-to-date on the latest trends and technologies in digital marketing this is the role for you! Apply now!

The Photo Studio Australia is an industry leader in innovative magazine style fashion portraits & modelling portfolios, with over 50 staff across their already established warehouse studios in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne. The Photo Studio is looking for a Photographer Intern to be a part of their studio. This will be a great position for anyone who is passionate about fashion/portrait photography and wants to get hands-on studio experience working in a dynamic, fun-filled environment. In this role you will: learn from industry leaders with years of experience, get to use the studio towards the end of your internship, to build and work on your own portfolio and attend workshops of: Basic Lighting, Creative Lighting, Posing + Direction. If you’re excited about this opportunity, Apply now!