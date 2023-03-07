Surfing Australia is a National Sporting Organisation that was formed in 1963 to establish, guide and promote the development of surfing within Australia. Their purpose is to create a healthier and happier Australia by enriching communities through surfing. They are currently on the hunt for full-time Partnership Account Coordinator where your focus will be implementing campaigns through their pillars (Events, Participation & Community, Media & Owned Channels and High Performance), onboarding new partners and ensuring seamless delivery of all aspects of partnerships. Reporting to the Partnerships Account Director and based at Surfing Australia’s High-Performance Centre (and Surfing Aust HQ) in Casuarina, NSW, 20 minutes from the Gold Coast, this role is a fantastic opportunity in the sport of surfing and the world of commercial partnerships. Your key responsibilities will include: supporting the Partnerships department in delivering outcomes for valued sponsors, coordination of digital and social campaigns including deadlines, tracking, delivery and reporting and lead partner integration and activations at Surfing Australia events. If you are a highly organised, detail-oriented, team player with experience in managing multiple projects and relationships at once, this is the role for you! Apply now!

Electric Collective are a colourful, diverse and passionate PR agency successfully achieving top tier national and global results for near to a decade, and driven by the success for their clients, their team and their community networks. They work across some of the most exciting activations and projects in the country and manage unique creatives including fashion designers, music venues and festivals, hotels, beauty brands, luxury clients, health and wellness, and events both locally and globally. Electric Collective seeks a positive and confident Office Manager to work full-time within the Accounts team and alongside the Agency Director based in Sydney. You will support them in efficiently and professionally achieving required media and reporting and service activities, contributing to the culture of the agency, press check and reporting, assisting with the compilation of new business decks and agency marketing materials under supervision, whilst proactively building knowledge of industry and clients, and presenting solutions and maximising efficiency and profitability for the agency. If you want to be a part of a supportive and creative office environment then this is the role for you! Apply now!

The Photo Studio Australia is an industry leader in innovative magazine style fashion portraits & modelling portfolios, with over 50 staff across their already established warehouse studios in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne. They are a studio that is fast-paced, energetic and passionate about what they do. Their mission is to push boundaries and inspire diversity in the modelling industry, while showing that everybody can look amazing on camera. And that’s where YOU come in. They are searching for a Photographer Assistant Intern to be a part of their studio. This will be a great position for anyone who is passionate about fashion/portrait photography and wants to get hands-on studio experience working in a dynamic, fun-filled environment. You should be punctual, friendly, hardworking and have a positive work ethic. If this sounds like the opportunity for you, apply now!