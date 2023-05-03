Provider is a small design studio that make and source slow made pieces for the home with an influence from Japanese culture. They are looking for an eCommerce Manager to join their team in Surry Hills, Sydney. This role will manage their online store’s operations, overseeing the development and implementation of strategies to increase our revenue and growth. Responsibilities include the creation of web products, updating product listings, creating categories, writing blog posts, merchandising the site, SEO best practice, maintaining the site’s overall health, and reporting on site behaviours to inform/refine marketing efforts. You will also be responsible for the day-to-day management of the website, identifying and implementing key digital strategic projects to ensure your customers receive the best experience, strong representation of our brand and ongoing performance improvements across revenue and website metrics. To nail this role you will have strong commercial insight, be data driven, and have great attention to detail. If you have a minimum of 3-5 year’s experience in eCommerce or Online Store Management then this could be the opportunity for you! Apply now!

The Photo Studio Australia is an industry leader in innovative magazine style fashion portraits & modelling portfolios. They are a studio that is fast-paced, energetic and passionate about what they do. Their mission is to push boundaries and inspire diversity in the modelling industry, while showing that everybody can look amazing on camera. And that’s where YOU come in. The Photo Studio Australia is looking for a Photographer Assistant Intern to be a part of Their studio. This will be a great position for anyone who is passionate about fashion/portrait photography and wants to get hands-on studio experience working in a dynamic, fun-filled environment. You should be punctual, friendly, hardworking and have a positive work ethic. You will have the opportunity to learn from industry leaders with years of experience. You will get to use the studio towards the end of your internship, to build and work on your own portfolio and you’ll attend workshops of: Basic Lighting, Creative Lighting, Posing + Direction. If you’re excited to interact with clients & assist with their photoshoot experience then this could be the perfect opportunity for you! Apply now!

Warner Music Australia is a proud record label who understands that every artist and label partner is as unique as every music fan. They are a fearless, creative team of obsessive music fans who believe in each other and are committed to excellence for their international artists and their diverse and talented local roster that they call family. With their broad and diverse roster of new stars and legendary artists, Warner Music Group is home to a collection of the best-known record labels in the music industry. Warner Music are currently looking for a full-time Publicist who will join the Promotions and Publicity team are results driven and creative as they implement strategic media campaigns for some of the most exciting artists in the world. Working alongside outlets across press, tv, radio and the digital space, they establish and maintain relationships with Australia’s music media, the artists and their teams and understand the evolving media landscape. The purpose of this role is to generate publicity and promotional coverage for domestic and international WMA artists through compelling storytelling. As a publicity professional with a deep understanding and appreciation for recorded and live music, you will: eagerly collaborate with a passionate and tight knit team to create multi-channel artists’ publicity and content strategies; identify media targets (with a particular focus on press, online & TV) through cross-team collaboration; bring specialised skills in innovative content and digital media to the team; collaborate with colleagues to oversee or produce artist content to provide to media, and; pitch and secure interviews. By doing this, you will effectively help tell the artists’ story and build their brand as you connect them with relevant audiences. If you have a minimum of 2 years in a publicity/communications/content role in the music or entertainment industry or 2 years experience working in the Australian music media this could be the perfect role for you! Apply now!

Warner Music Australia is a proud record label who understands that every artist and label partner is as unique as every music fan. They are a fearless, creative team of obsessive music fans who believe in each other and are committed to excellence for their international artists and their diverse and talented local roster that they call family. With their broad and diverse roster of new stars and legendary artists, Warner Music Group is home to a collection of the best-known record labels in the music industry. Warner Music are currently looking for a full-time Discover Partnerships Manager who’ll join their Sydney team. They are looking for an individual who speaks the language of content. Someone who can take an artist vision, an audience strategy and a marketing plan and express it through the lens of a short-form content and streaming platform strategy. You’ll be stepping into a newly created role with the support of the Head of Streaming and Discovery and working closely with the marketing team to write the textbook on how content platform strategy and music streaming are done in 2023 and beyond. If you have proven experience of participation in the content creator community and experience in account and relationship management then this is the position for you! Apply now!