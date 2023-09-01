Featured jobs: Original Spin & Walker Books Australia

Top Marketing + PR Agency, Original Spin, have a Graduate Position: Marketing + PR + Office Coordinator now open. Join the Sydney team & work on an array of projects including exciting events such as Sydney Fringe Festival, Japanese Film Festival, Sydney Film Festival, Parkes Elvis Festival, Darwin Festival, Mardi Gras, and much more. In this role you will coordinate Projects, and marcomm’s campaigns for world-class events and projects. From Budgeting to Advertising to Press Management, to Events and Opening Nights. Learn it all. This is a highly creative role, encompassing strategy through to tactical. You’ll get to use your brain & display your ideas. If you have the ability to manage multiple projects and deadlines and prioritise important tasks with a sense of urgency this could be the opportunity for you! Apply now!

Walker Books Australia is an award-winning publishing house. For thirty years, they have published outstanding children’s books for readers of all ages. They have an exciting opportunity for a creative Designer to join their publishing team based in Sydney. The Designer will be responsible for the timely design and pre-print production for a number of titles, working closely with the editorial team to produce picture books, junior and middle grade illustrated fiction and titles for older readers. The ideal candidate will have at least two years’ experience as a book designer, preferably inhouse, and be highly organised with an eye for detail. The successful candidate must have high level skills and proven experience with Adobe Creative Suite, in particular InDesign, Photoshop and Illustrator, and the creation of print ready/digital ready files. If this sounds like the role you are looking for, apply now!