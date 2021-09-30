Original Spin work on an array of projects including exciting events such as Sydney Film Festival, Japanese Film Festival, Parkes Elvis Festival, Darwin Festival, Mardi Gras, and much, much more.

They are currently on the hunt for a PR Assistant to join their talented team in Sydney! The ideal candidate will assist and support the senior team on marcomm’s campaigns for world-class events and exciting projects, assist and build team management skills with interns and work on multiple projects, utilising varied disciplines from PR/marketing, event management, digital and more. To be successful in this role, you will need strong organisation and assisting skills, a love for organisation and getting tasks completed, a passion for storytelling and creativity is also a plus! You will need excellent time management and administrative skills as you will be managing multiple projects, and be able to work self-supervised to project deadlines. If you have a problem solving and pro-active approach, check out the full job description and apply now!

It’s not all the time a job comes up in the marketing department at Cake Mail, but they are growing our team and are on the hunt for their next Marketing and Social Media Guru to join their team in Sydney! As Social Media & Marketing Manager, the successful candidate will be responsible for managing the marketing of Cake Mail and Balloon Mail. You’ll be integral to both brands and immersed in everything they do that is consumer facing, such as launching and executing campaigns, brand collaborations, new product development, driving social media strategy, PR and influencer marketing. The role would be ideal for someone who has 2+ years experience in marketing. They want someone who has the ability to write cohesively, has experience in planning, producing and editing visual content for social media and sufficient knowledge of various social media platforms. This is an opportunity to join a fun and entertaining workplace culture, even with a living space on site set up with Netflix, a popcorn machine & candy! Apply now!

Cbus is an award-winning organisation that is genuinely committed to delivering workplace diversity, inclusion and flexible working arrangements as an enabler of their purpose – to act in the best interest of their members and maximise their retirement outcomes. They are currently seeking a Website Manager based in Victoria, to implement, manage and monitor the Cbus’ website through their Adobe Experience Manager platform.

This role is responsible for improving member experience, ultimately delivering the best possible retirement outcomes. The key to this role is the ability to lead and support the Digital Platform Specialist; as well as collaborate with stakeholders across the Fund to ensure the website is optimised, up-to-date, and aligned with their members’ needs and Fund’s strategy. You will need to stay ahead of industry best practices, monitor competitor websites, identify opportunities and drive continuous improvements. Check out the full job description & apply now!

Collecting Cars is the world’s leading global online auction platform for Classic, Collectable and Sporting Cars. They are currently on the hunt for an Admin & Content Coordinator to join their team based in Sydney! Reporting to the Head of Australia and working with an internal consignment team and 3rd party content suppliers, the successful candidate will be responsible for managing the content for their auction platform. You will book and manage photfraphers to photograph cars ready for auction, liase with the seller to arrange photoshoot timings and locations, brief copywriters with ‘forms’ to write listings and manage the Salesforce Cards across various stages of new consignments of cars. You will need to run vehicle checks, manage invoices for content production and general filing and digital file management. You will also be responsible for assisting the Australian team with marketing requirements for events, team merch and creative. If this sounds like the job for you, check it out & apply now!