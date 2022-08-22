Original Spin is looking for a Marketing And Public Relations Assistant to work on an array of projects including exciting events such as Sydney + Melbourne Fringe Festivals, Japanese Film Festival, Sydney Film Festival, Parkes Elvis Festival, Darwin Festival, Mardi Gras + World Pride 22, and much more. This is a full-time role based in Sydney and is very much suited to a graduate or entry-level professional. Some of your tasks will include: coordinating projects, strategise, and implement, marcomm’s campaigns for world-class events and projects, from budgeting to advertising to press management, to events and opening nights. Learn it all. If you have the ability to manage multiple projects and deadlines and not be phased and have a love for all things creative then this could be the role for you! Apply now!

Architects of Entertainment is Australia’s premier outdoor music event agency, specialising in large format live music event development, event management, and production management. Architects of Entertainment is seeking a live music Production Coordinator to fill a part-time support role across a number of the live music events in their client portfolio, for immediate start. The successful candidate will have some practical experience in live music production and events and is looking to advance their production management career. Reporting directly to the Head of Production and working from their Sydney office, the production coordinator will: assist in the development of outdoor live music events for their clients, complete orders for risers, drapes, backline, DJ gear, etc and collate information into show sheets, liaise with production suppliers, establish their requirements and provide them with advance information and write production and logistics schedules. The ideal candidate will have demonstrated experience in live music and outdoor live music events, particularly in production. If this role sounds awesome to you, Apply now!

The Pool Collective specialises in producing world-class visual content for digital, broadcast, print, social, ambient and gallery spaces. They service an international and Australian client base in the fields of advertising, branded content and design. They are both a creative collective and production company and manage an eclectic group of artists creating both personal and commercial work. They are seeking a full-time Creative Coordinator to join their small team working out of a Sydney studio and remotely. The position would suit a recent graduate with some prior work experience in the fields of film production or advertising. An ideal candidate would be someone with strong written language skills, a good grasp of core design principles and a personal interest in visual, fine or commercial art. Your key responsibilities will include: liaising with POOL artists to design and art direct commercial film, TV and photographic treatments and assist with maintenance of content on The Pool Collective website and related social media and online platforms. If you have a bachelor’s degree, preferably in communications, media or marketing or in a similarly suitable or relevant field e.g. design and have a fundamental understanding of design principles and techniques then this could be the perfect opportunity for you! Apply now!