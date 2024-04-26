Featured jobs: Original Spin, TABOO and The Food Forum

Top Marketing + PR Agency, Original Spin, have a Graduate Position: PR + Office Manager now open. Join the Sydney team & work on an array of projects including exciting events such as Sydney Fringe Festival, Japanese Film Festival, Parkes Elvis Festival, Mardi Gras, and much more. In this role you will coordinate projects, and marcomm’s campaigns for world-class events and projects. From Press Management to Events, Influencer Management and Opening Nights. Learn it all. This is a highly creative role, encompassing strategy through to tactical. Use your brain & ideas! If you have the ability to manage multiple projects and deadlines and prioritise important tasks and have a sense of urgency this could be the perfect opportunity for you! Apply now!

Are you ready to unleash your creativity and craft compelling stories that resonate with audiences? At TABOO, a leading independent advertising agency known for challenging conventions and championing innovation, they are seeking a talented Content Creator – Intern to join their dynamic Melbourne team. Dive into the world of brand storytelling and play a pivotal role in shaping how brands connect with people across multiple platforms. In this role you will collaborate with their departments to develop and execute content strategies that engage and inspire. This is your opportunity to learn, grow, and gain hands-on experience in a fast-paced, creative environment that values bold ideas and fresh perspectives. If you are currently pursuing or have completed a degree in Marketing, Communications, Journalism, Creative Writing, or a related field this could be the internship for you! Apply now!

The Food Forum is a Canberra based group of food businesses (hospitality, retail, wholesale) and they are currently looking for an enthusiastic Marketing Manager with a real passion for food to take control of their marketing, social media and online presence. This role will require the successful applicant to liaise with key staff and roll out, manage and maintain their entire online presence across multiple businesses and platforms. This will include all aspects of marketing from taking photos to scheduling social media posts, to SEO. To succeed in this role you will have Good knowledge of SEO,WordPress/Squarespace and have an understanding of social media marketing and customer communication. If this sounds like you, apply now!