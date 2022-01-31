Her Black Book has an opportunity for a full-time Mid-Senior Graphic Designer in Sydney. You’ll work with Net-A-Porter, Zimmerman, Manning Cartell, Ksubi, SneakerBoy, The Iconic, ASOS, Stylerunner, Nike, lululemon, ModelCo, Sephora. You are a graphics superstar who will join this savvy team and create digital visuals for deals and promos across the app, socials, brand assets and their digital magazine. You will have the scope to have fun with your designs. Bring your design trends expertise; apply here!

Original Spin is looking for a Public Relations and Event intern 2-3 days per week for 12 weeks in Sydney. Are you studying Communications, PR, Marketing or Events and want hands-on experience? Join the team to deliver campaigns for Sydney Film Festival, Le Diner En Blanc, Sparkling Sydney, Antenna Documentary Film Festival, Mardi Gras 2022, Wonderdome Sydney and more. From red carpets to press conferences to talent interviews, you’ll be immersed in the team behind the scenes of some of Australia’s most incredible and iconic experiences and brands. You will be a part of special events and receive invaluable knowledge in film, music, hospitality, arts and culture. Ready to kick start a PR, marketing or events career? Apply here!

The POOL COLLECTIVE is searching for a full-time Creative Coordinator in Sydney. This pool of creatives produces world-class visual content for digital, broadcast, print, social, gallery spaces and more. You will bring knowledge of core design principles and a personal interest in seeing fine or commercial art. You have had prior work experience in film production or advertising and hold a bachelor’s degree, preferably in communications, media or marketing or a relevant field, e.g. design. If you’re ready for the next step, apply here!

Michael Cassel Group is hunting for a full-time Publicity Assistant in Sydney. You’ll join a leading live entertainment company formed to produce and present the world’s high-quality hit musicals and theatrical productions and live entertainment experiences. The likes of #1 musical, The Lion King and the award-winning show Hamilton and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Supporting the Production Publicists, you’ll generate a high-quality, targeted and effective PR campaign and coordinate media materials for productions and development works. Relevant tertiary qualifications are a must. If you’re ready, apply here!

The Digital Picnic is looking for a full-time Social Media Strategist to join their Melbourne-based digital marketing agency. This is a strategic role within a highly-skilled, collaborative and supportive team, hailed as “the nicest place on the internet” by clients and their community. You have a passion for all things digital marketing, with a strong focus on performance media. Relevant tertiary qualifications are preferred, but solid experience within a field you’re passionate about is just as pleasing. You’ll have 3+ years of experience in a similar digital marketing role within an agency setting. Suppose you want to be part of a passionate, creative, and caring team. Apply here!

ABC has an opportunity for a part-time Youtube Host / Producer in Sydney. You’ll work on a brand-new platform dedicated to gaming and gaming culture. Do you love gaming? Does your computer have unnecessary LED lights in it? You’ll make stuff for YouTube and social; writing, presenting and developing new ideas. You have experience producing video content for online audiences, building a subscriber base, and being comfortable on camera. Be a part of Australia’s independent national broadcaster. Apply here!

Art Pharmacy is seeking a full-time Art Project Manager/Commercial Account Manager in Sydney. You’ll join a full-service art and culture agency to manage a portfolio of clients. You are curious by nature; You have experience running projects and will oversee documentation development and preparation, working closely with our art curator and liaison. You’ll design and develop the business’s strategic goals with the team and regularly check quarterly plans. A passion for art and culture is a must, and 1-2 years experience in an arts/cultural role (preferably with project management experience). Ready? Apply here!

Still job hunting? Find out more about our ethical jobs & non-for-profit jobs, jobs in WA and our positions in Sydney, Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Gold Coast and more.