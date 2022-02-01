Monster Children is looking for a full-time Social and Content Manager in Sydney. You’ll join their magazine and creative agency and bring your digital strategy, social media and community management skills. You’ll work across the life of each project, from design through to creative development, production, planning and monitoring. You’ll have an established network of creative contributors and have a strong view of what works. Experience using a range of digital platforms is essential, with at least 5 Years experience in a similar role. Sound like you? Apply here!

Marlo Kids is looking for a Graphic Design & Social Media Intern to join our creative and digital team in Sydney to manage our social media platforms. The role is 1- 2 days per week for three months, with the opportunity, if successful, to turn into paid work. Your day will include supporting the digital team across multiple projects, including communicating with influencers and celebrities. You’ll also plan social media and create digital assets for websites and advertising. If this sounds like the career move for you and you love fashion! Apply here!

WOTSO is looking for a full-time Receptionist to join their Sydney (Manly) team. They’re a savvy Australian workspace provider with 19 locations and more opening soon! You will keep the area looking great, interact with members and help with requests, and be the well-presented point of contact for our beautiful beachside location. All levels of experience considered, some experience in customer service, especially retail, events or guest services, will be an advantage. If you are eager to learn, a joy for interacting with people, and looking to join a supportive team, apply here!

Her Black Book is looking for a full-time Head of Marketing and Growth in Sydney. You’ll join the team of minds who created online womenswear force Stylerunner—working with Net-A-Porter, Farfetch, Zimmerman, Manning Cartell, Ksubi, SneakerBoy, The Iconic, ASOS, Stylerunner, Nike, lululemon, ModelCo, Sephora + More. You’ll implement strategic initiatives to drive brand awareness, growth, and retention across the marketing team and market company services to the target market. If you have a Bachelor degree in Marketing or a relevant field with 8+ years of experience, with three of them in a senior-level role, apply here!

Westwords, a not-for-profit literary organisation, is hunting for a full-time Creative Producer in Sydney. You will assist in creating, developing, and delivering the company’s annual program. You’ll be managing staff and contractors to provide the program with administrative and event management as necessary. Westwords is a leader in the academic sector and provides workshops, residencies, fellowships, mentorships, writers groups, competitions, and more, to writers at varying stages of their careers. You are a highly motivated individual with strong attention to detail. You work autonomously and collaboratively with a small team. If this sounds like the role for you, apply here!

EMD: DIGITAL is looking for a full-time Junior / Mid Level UX / Web Designer in Melbourne. After a big year in 2021, winning many new international & local clients, they have an opportunity to join their boutique team at their swanky Bayside location. You are a designer at heart with strong technical prowess. You can liaise with clients and deliver a high calibre of design & development principles. You will use your previous experience to lead & guide team members towards best practice methodologies in UX/UI design. 1 to 3+ years of UI / UX experience. Sound like your future role? Apply here!

