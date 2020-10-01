To celebrate International Taco Day (real holiday, look it up), Taco Bell is doing what no man has done before: tacos but the taco shell is chicken.

Thanks, I hate it.

Basically, Taco Bell is answering the question that absolutely nobody has ever asked: “what if the inside of the taco was actually the outside?”

No, this is not a joke. I checked my calendar and it’s not April 1st, don’t worry.

“That’s right, the chicken is the shell. Made with 100% Australian chicken breast seasoned and fried golden, the chicken becomes the shell, and is then filled with a zesty range dressing, lettuce, tomato and topped with tasty cheese,” they said in a statement.

Sure, it sounds delicious, but did we never really *need* a taco but the taco shell is fried chicken? No. Absolutely not.

I simply cannot understand why you’d want to get rid of the carbs, which are arguably the best part of the taco.

We’ve seen this before, and we’ll undoubtedly see it again, so let me just get one thing clear: NOBODY IS COMPLAINING ABOUT CARBS.

Carbs are the best part of a burger or a taco. Please, for the love of god, stop depriving me of them. I am begging you.

Nobody, unless you’re Pete Evans on his paleo diet, is complaining about that delicious, carb-filled goodness that keeps all of the toppings inside.

If fried chicken taco shells sound like your cup of tea (which I can only assume you’re drinking out of a mug that is also made of fried chicken), you can pick one up from October 4 at participating Taco Bell restaurants.

The taco itself will set you back $7.95, or you can cop it in a meal for $12.95 with chips, a drink and a dessert.

The Naked Chicken Taco is only available for a limited time, and comes with free delivery via Menulog from October 4 (International Taco Day) to October 19. If you’re one of the first 500 people to order on International Taco Day, they’ll even chuck in a pair of taco socks for you to wear.