Have you ever looked at a bridge and thought “gee I’d really love to have dinner on that?” Well, good news for you bridge freaks because an ultra-intimate restaurant is opening up inside the Sydney Harbour Bridge. The only catch is that you’ll have to be able to get up 200 stairs to be able to dine in it.

Celebrity chef Luke Mangan is opening up an iteration of his Luke’s Table eateries in one of the bridge’s pylons next month for a couple of special dinners before it opens fully next year.

The southeast pylon (the one closest to the Opera House and Circular Quay) will be the home of this tiny little restaurant. It’ll feature a long-table style dining which can seat up to 20 people.

Luke’s Table in the big coathanger is set to launch in collaboration with Bridgeclimb but there’s no indication on whether you’ll have to wear those gorgeous grey boilersuits to dine in the bridge pylon. Penfolds has also paired the very fancy (and very expensive) set menu with a range of equally as bougie wines, which feels right and extremely fitting for the occasion.

Sydney rock oysters, Hiramassa kingfish ceviche, Yuzu compressed pear and fillet of beef are on the menu. So there’s no doubt you’ll be well-fed while you’re looking out onto the harbour and trying to not think about the fact you’re literally inside a bridge.

It looks like reservations for the launch dinners are very much booked out — despite seats costing $395 a head — but you can sign up to the 2023 waitlist if you really want to make your way up the many, many stairs for a picturesque feed. Good luck navigating those stairs on the way back down after a few wines though.

There isn’t a lift so the pylon restaurant is also inaccessible for people with wheelchairs or needing assistance.

Honestly where else could you have a ridiculous fancy binch dinner inside a literal bridge? I’m waiting for Montague St Bridge to open up its restaurant next.