Start hiding the salt and vinegar from your housemates because Australia could soon be facing the most dastardly of foes: a chip shortage. Literally what am I supposed to eat for morning tea, afternoon tea and midnight tea?

According to PepsiCo Australia — the behemoth behind chip brands like Twisties, Smith’s, Burger Rings, Tasty Toobs and Sunbites — there are a couple of factors at play.

A combo of supply chain issues and that old bastard known as “the weather” have wreaked havoc on potato supplies.

Although it’s bad news for your snack bowls, a spokesperson told News.com.au that chippies “will be available at [customers’] local retailers in the coming months”.

“High levels of rainfall have impacted some potato crops and while we are managing potato supply, we have been working closely with our retail partners to ensure our brands continue to be widely available,” they said.

A Coles spokesperson also confirmed to the publication that some chip brands “may be unavailable”.

Back in January, there were fears of a hot chip shortage in Victoria after half of the state’s potato crops were hit with bad weather.

Farmers then warned of a potential potato price hike in June because of increased production costs and the rising price of fuel.

It has certainly been a wild year for Australian food production, from the avocado glut to the egg shortage.

I can’t believe the terrible weather has found yet another way to ruin picnics.

First it was too wet to sit outside, and now we can’t even drown our sorrows in a tasty packet of cheese and onion. Feel like pure shit, just want a crispy, salty little treat.

Luckily, I always have a spare bag of Twisties in stock, just in case of any emergencies. You best believe it’ll be under lock and key until the chip shortage ends.