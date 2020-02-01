Four words, 22 letters, say it and I’m yours.

Potato chip grazing board.

Yes, the grazing board gods (aka a woman named Kylee Scales with the food blog Kylee’s Kitchen) have blessed us with a fucking potato chip grazing board and it’s the best thing I’ve ever seen.

If you’re looking for an excuse to stuff your face with potato without looking like an uncultured swine, this is for you. Nothing says “I deserve to eat at the adults table” quite like arriving with a grazing board, and this way you don’t have to pretend to like things like quince paste.

Grazing boards have become all the rage ever since the pavlova platters that went viral before Christmas, and for good reason. They’re super easy to make, and they look so good that you’re guaranteed to please everyone at your next party.

“Cheese boards are so 2019. This year, we’re all about the ‘Fry Board’. That’s right—the new trend trades in fancy cheeses and thinly sliced meats for all different kinds of French Fries,” Kylee said on her blog.

Created for Super Bowl Sunday, the platter features crinkle-cut chips, waffle fries, curly fries, potato gems and even sweet potato chips for a splash of colour. It is truly a carb overload and I’m living for it.

In Kylee’s humble opinion, “no form of fried potato is off limits.”

After you’ve got an assortment of different shapes of potato, you’ve just gotta chuck on some sauces and call it a grazing board.

“As far as dipping sauces go, the sky is the limit. I like to include a sweet sauce, a savoury sauce, a spicy sauce, and a zesty sauce. Also, you should probably include normal ketchup just in case you have guests who don’t want to venture out of their comfort zone.”

Grazing boards have seemingly become the new go-to for any event. From pancakes to pavlovas and now potatoes, the possibilities are truly endless.