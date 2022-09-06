Vegans and dairy-free friends rejoice because another Aussie sweetie has appeared in a veg-friendly form. Summer is about to get a lot creamier because the iconic Golden Gaytime now has a vegan-friendly, plant-based version in its extended crumbly family.

The new alternative ice cream comes after years of pestering and a petition sent to the dessert brand to put out a veggie-friendly version of the beloved dessert.

Streets spokesperson Annie Lucchitti said the new offering is more than just a launch of a new flavour, it’s bringing more people into the ice cream fam.

“This isn’t any ordinary flavour launch,” she said in a statement. “This is about opening up our product to more Australians, so no matter your dietary needs or choices — we invite you to taste the difference!”

The new Gaytime doesn’t skimp on the vital details of the original, either. It still has the all-important biscuit coating and the toffee-flavoured centre. There’s no chance anyone’s missing out on the crumbly, creamy mouthfeel here.

Honestly, I can’t wait to get my grubby little mitts on a box and see what all the fuss is about.

“Australians have been buying more plant-based products than ever, and we are thrilled we could bring another Aussie classic into this domain too,” Lucchitti said.

“Golden Gaytime has been around for over 60 years and re-creating this iconic product had to maintain the delicious expectations that come with our classic treat.”

These new vegan Golden Gaytime sticks have landed in your local Coles and IGA (including Romeos, Drakes and Richies) and a pack of four will set you back a tidy $9.50. Not bad for a delicious little sweetie that won’t make your dairy-sensitive tummy cramp immediately.