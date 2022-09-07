A Perth Woman Shared The Tale Of Her ‘Exploding’ Cheese & I Swiss Her Nothing But The Best

“Are you a Russian oligarch by any chance?” asked a third.

They were all valid questions but obviously, the elephant in the room remained: how on Earth did this divine block of cheese become an electrical conductor?

Has Remy from Ratatouille forged a new career in engineering and forgot to tell the lovely ladies hosting their fondue night he’d been mucking around?

LordGodJen answered my prayers and provided an update giving us a wee bit more information.

She said her friend who was hosting the fondue night simply cut into the cheese and it exploded in her face. The host called the guests to deliver the intriguing news and, understandably, LordGodJen and her mates thought it was a gag.

“When we got there she was in absolute shock and we realised it wasn’t actually a joke so we went to see what was going on,” she said.

“At this point the cheese was on the paper wrapper with the burnt knife next to it by the sink. Due to the cheese’s location when we arrived, we assumed she was cutting the cheese on that specific counter so we could not figure out how it exploded.”

The friends searched far and wide to determine the cause of the exploding cheese and even carefully inspected the dairy product, but to no avail.

“At one point we were all questioning our sanity and wondered how on earth this cheese exploded,” LordGodJen said.

“We assumed maybe there was some sort of explosive that was accidentally in the cheese.”

That’s a truly distressing assumption to make on fondue night. I feel so terrible for these women — all they wanted was to melt some artisanal cheese and eat it with bread, but instead their evening turned into a bizarre Austin Powers movie.

The friends decided the show must go on, and they would use another cheese for their fondue. One pal wanted to grate said cheese using an electric grater but realised it wasn’t turning on and there was also a small cut in the wire.

One of the friends asked the host if she had cut the exploding cheese on the countertop and the host confirmed she had. In the immortal words of Tobias Fünke in Arrested Development: “And scene.”

“She had cut the cheese next to the electric grater but had accidentally put the paper wrapper above a small section of the appliance’s cable, as the wire was hidden she proceeded to cut the cheese and eventually cut the wire where it exploded in her face,” LordGodJen said.

“She was in shock and luckily wearing rubber soled footwear.”

In all seriousness, I’m glad the host wasn’t hurt because cutting into an electrical cable with a steel knife is an absolutely terrifying concept. But also, I don’t know why she didn’t use a cutting board, which is designed among many other things to eliminate such whoopsie daisies.

The Re Store uploaded a screenshot of the Reddit post to Instagram, asking this same question in the caption.