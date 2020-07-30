Though the beloved bain maries of Sizzler are few and far between these days, the cheese toast is not quite entirely out of our lives, thankfully. Better yet, cheese toast fans in Queensland and Western Australia can cop a couple of cheeky slices for free this weekend with the chain’s ‘Cheese Toast For A Cause’ event on Saturday.

Now before we get too razzed up and blindly excited about this, please remember that we are in the middle of a pandemic, and things are a little volatile and uncertain out there. So if you’re gonna gun to grab free cheese toast, please do it responsibly; keep your distance, wash your hands, don’t crowd, wear a mask, and just use a bit of common sense, yeah?

Anyway, back to the excitement of FREE CHEESE TOAST. Hell yeah, mates. Sizzler eateries across QLD and WA will be giving away free pecorino-coated carb slices for nought between 11am and 3pm on Saturday, August 1, and is simply asking for a gold coin donation for the local community groups they’re supporting.

You don’t even have to stick around for a whole meal if you don’t want to – the free cheesies are on a true no-questions-asked basis if you’d prefer to grab and go.

All the donations on the day will go to community groups like the Perth Homeless Support Group, Mermaid Beach Surf Life Saving Club, and other local sports clubs, so it’s a win-win if you ask me.

If you’re in QLD, Sizzler still exists in Caboolture, Loganholme, Maroochydore, Mermaid Beach, and Toowoomba, and if you’re in WA you can grab the Good Toast from the restaurants in Innaloo, Kelmscott, and Morely.

So go forth and put yourself into a very good cheesy food coma on Saturday arvo. You deserve it.