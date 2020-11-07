Holy hell, Messina’s Christmas Coma is dropping next week and it’s a whole-ass Rocky Road Trifle, plus more delicious coma-inducing treats.

The trifle goodness is layered with a cherry flummery, rocky road crunch, coconut chiboust (a light coconut cream), chocolate mud cake, milk chocolate gelato and is topped with caramelised peanuts and glace cherries.

If that description of the trifle isn’t enough to make you salivate, Messina created a video that shows you just how this delectable delight is made, so BRB just picking my jaw back off the floor.

Along with the trifle, you’ll also get a limited edition Dulce De Leche Sourdough Panettone from Sonoma Bakery. The pastry made Sonoma’s executive pastry chef Alejandro Luna and his team, took many sleepless nights to make.

The panettone is stuffed with Messina’s house made dulce de leche, Messina chocolate and classic Italian dried fruits, nuts and spices (that took over 36 hours to make). That’s a lot of love to go into something you’ll devour in five seconds.

You’ll also score 1L of Messina brandy custard, because no Chrissy is complete without a bit of custard.

Ok, now take a moment to let that all sink in. IT’S A LOT. I’m still having heart palpitations from watching that trifle video.

So how do you get your hands on this bad boy? Well you’ll need to sign up to Messina’s pre-sale mailing list. Once you sign up, you’ll receive the purchase link 24 hours early, but you’ll need to hop on it fast, as it sold out in record time last year.

The Christmas Coma Mega Trifle Pack will set you back around $200 AUD. But the trifle serves 20-30 people, so when you do the maths that’s under $10 per serve. Which is a bargain, if you ask me.

You can pick up your pre-order from all stores, except the star.

Sign up to the pre-order mailing list here.