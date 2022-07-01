Hang On, Has Macca’s Quietly Slipped A Beyond Meat Burger Onto Australian Menus?

There’s a Macca’s based mystery afoot and it’s all to do with that fiendish little veggie devil the McPlant.

If you’ve never met Mr McPlant, it’s the plant-based Macca’s burger that Ronald McDonald developed with Beyond Meat. You can score it in the US and in the UK but not in Australia.

Macca’s did trial the McVeggie here in 2020, which featured a veggie patty made of potatoes, peas, corn, carrot and onion. But in July of last year, the McVeggie was tragically taken off the menu.

Rest in RIP, my little veggie friend.

The veggie and vegan options are pretty limited for Aussie Macca’s customers unless you’re happy to exist solely on fries and hash browns. And no judgement if you are TBH. You can’t go wrong with a crispy, decadent hash brown.

But now, some people have spotted McPlant burgers on Uber Eats right here in Aus. Mysterious, mysterious.

In fact, PEDESTRIAN.TV saw the McPlant burger as an option for the Brunswick East Macca’s on Uber Eats.

But the McPlant isn’t an option on all Uber Eats. For example, PEDESTRIAN.TV also sussed out a load of Macca’s in Sydney’s Inner West on Uber Eats and the McPlant didn’t come up as an option.

Now, Macca’s hasn’t formally addressed or announced that the McPlant is coming down under.

But the Macca’s Australia Twitter account seems to have acknowledged the existence of at least one McPlant in the country.

In response to a complimentary Tweet about the McPlant from someone in Melb, Macca’s replied: “love to hear this, Scooter! Glad you enjoyed”. Pay attention to the suspicious sprout emoji.

love to hear this, scooter! glad you enjoyed 🍔🌱 — McDonald's Australia (@maccas) June 30, 2022

What is Macca’s sprouting? A plant-spiracy? Is the McPlant just some glorified spy who works for the golden arches?

There have also been a couple of other Tweets alleging the McPlant is available in Aus.

McDonalds Australia has quietly released the McPlant burger and it is yummy😋 — Emma Nygard (@NygardEmma) June 29, 2022

FINALLY the McPlant burger has arrived in Australia!!!!! — Paul Atreideez Nuts (@rare_ai_cube) June 29, 2022

Plus, an Instagram account for Macca’s in Forest Hill, Melbourne posted pics of workers with the McPlant.

My brothers in Beyond Meat patty, blink thrice if Grimace is holding you hostage.

As Miley Cyrus once sang: “what does it mean, what does it mean? WOAHHHH”.

We must put the evidence together to come to a conclusion. What is the truth? Is there really a McPlant in Australia? What will the patty even be made of? And what is Grimace, really?