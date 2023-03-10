In some very grave news for ice cream lovers everywhere: Maxibon will be downsizing due to inflation and I’ve officially passed away.

The cream kings announced the terrible news on social media a few days ago, and Maxibon fans are devastated to say the least.

One commenter even said that he’d now have to buy two Maxibons to “fill the sides”, as one just won’t cut it anymore.

So how small are Bons going to be then? Well Maxibon have reassured its loyal customers that it’ll only be “just a touch” — but what the fuck does that even mean?

A touch could be half a centimetre or it could be as small as a mini Magnum. It’s all a bit grim, isn’t it?

“It’s not news you’ll want to cop, but we had to let you know first. Tough times mean tough changes. And because of that, we’ve had to make the call to downsize our Maxibon a touch,” Maxibon revealed in a social media post

“So, from this month, you’ll notice the changes, but our Maxibons will have the same taste you know and love,”

“We’re sure there’s a few thoughts going through your head, so we thought we’d beat you to it.”

When COVID came and gave us a real pounding, we all accepted that life would never be the same. But ruining the beloved Maxibon?? That’s a step too far.

Inflation is running rampant through the country and it’s only going to get worse. Last month, a Coles customer went to buy a pack of seductive Coco Pops, only to find it costs nearly $10 buckaroos. FUCKK ME.

*whispers* inflation, inflation, come here you cheeky bastard *summons it closer with my gangly finger*

*beckons inflation to lean in closer*

*starts violently beating the shit out of inflation*

~inflation is dead~