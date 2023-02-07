It seems like the cost of living crisis is only getting worse, with the amount of groceries you can buy with $50 dwindling by the day. Just look at this outrageous find a TikToker discovered in Woolworths: $9.50 for one fkn box of Coco Pops.

A TikToker who goes by Lauren Whitney (@onlypans____) shared a video of “average sized” Coco Pops cereal boxes on special: two for $17.10 (save $1.90!).

ON. SPECIAL.

How TF did we get to the point where two cereal boxes can cost us $19???

Nutri-Grain has also amped up in price: it’s now $8.50 for a 475 gram box, when it used to be $6 last year.

“When did Kelloggs become a designer brand?” one user commented on the video.

Part of the reason prices feel so much higher right now is because Coles’ and Woolworths’ price freezes expired earlier this year.

A Kelloggs spokesperson told news.com.au that apparently the cost of making the cereal is “the highest in decades”.

“With food production costs the highest they have been in decades and the impact of supply chain and inflationary pressures, we recently increased the price of our cereals,” they said.

One may ask, what if these billionaire companies just… let their profits fall a tad in order to keep food affordable for the working class, so that we don’t have to choose between paying an electricity bill or buying groceries this week?

But that would mean people were prioritised over profits, and we know that’s not gonna happen in this capitalist hellscape.

Unfortunately, cereal is not the only thing that’s super expensive right now.

Woolies’ iconic mud cakes have gone from $4.80 a pop to $5.75 — a 20 per cent increase. I remember when they used to be $4.

Two packets of Red Rock Deli chips (literally just the sea salt ones) will now set you back $12.60 at Coles. I used to be able to buy a whole burger with that amount.

Given the lack of rental properties available and the housing crisis we’re trapped in, along with electricity bills practically doubling in price, plus $50 of groceries only being enough to buy you three boxes of cereal and two packets of chips, what the fuck are we supposed to do?

The cost of living situation is out of control.