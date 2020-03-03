Sydney’s famed Marrickville Pork Roll has been repeatedly hit with fines for violations against food safety by the NSW Government Food Authority, it has been revealed.

Records on the publicly available register of penalty notices show the popular Vietnamese eatery has been slapped with 6 food safety violations over the past few months, according to the Register of Penalty Notices.

These fines cover both the original Marrickville location on Illawarra Rd and the location in Darling Square, Haymarket that subsequently opened in 2018.

According to the register, the Marrickville location was initially stung in August last year, copping an $880.00 fine for “Fail to comply with Food Standards Code,” with regards to failing to store “potentially hazardous food under temperature control” after being given a prior warning.

That was followed by three fines handed out to the Darling Square location on the same day in September, with fines totalling $1,320 for a variety of food safety and regulatory offences.

In January, the Marrickville location was fined twice within 10 days. Firstly, another $880.00 fine on January 7th for failing to store food under temperature control. Then on the 17th, the restaurant was hit for $880.00 again, this time for failing to “maintain easily accessible hand washing facilities on the food premises.”

Spokespeople for the family-owned Marrickville Pork Roll have stated that the businesses have met all requirements placed upon them by various Government authorities, and that they simply wish to “bring delicious food” to the residents of Sydney.

They further claim that council inspectors have since given the business the all-clear to operate as normal.