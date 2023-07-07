Police Are Investigating A Shooting In Marrickville Which Two Left Two Men Injured

Two men have been shot in Sydney’s inner west suburb of Marrickville on Friday. According to New South Wales police, one man has been critically injured.

Emergency services were called to a hair salon on Marrickville Road at about 1:50pm with reports of shots being fired.

Two men have suffered gunshot wounds and were treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, with one in a critical conditon.

“One man, aged 20, is believed to be in a serious condition, while the other man, aged 33, is believed to be in a stable condition,” NSW Police said.

According to the ABC, witnesses reported seeing men fleeing from a hairdresser on the main street. Video footage posted on Twitter showed ambulances and police vehicles outside the hair salon around 2:15pm.

“A crime scene has been established, which will be examined by specialist forensic officers,” police have said in a statement.

“Local detectives have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting and will be assisted by specialist detectives as required.”

Around the same time, two car fires broke out in Marrickville and neighbouring suburb Dulwich Hill.

Police helicopters and the Raptor anti-gang squad also attended to a white ute on fire in Hercules Street in Dulwich Hill shortly after 2pm. Another car was also found on fire on Norwood Lane, Marrickville.

It’s undetermined if the two vehicle fires in Marrickville and Dulwich Hill are linked to the shooting.

A crime scene has been established and the incident is being investigated as a targeted shooting.

This story is still developing. We’ll update you with more details as they come.