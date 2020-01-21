“Using things as burger buns that should not be burger buns” is one of the oldest gimmicks in the fast food playbook. This week, however, an Adelaide eatery has taken this concept up a notch, by creating what might be the most wild and forbidden flavour combination we’ve seen: a lamington burger.

Burger joint Chuck Wagon 175 announced the ungodly creation earlier this week, posting a photo of it on Instagram. They wrote:

“Alright she’s on! Australia Day is coming and we’re rolling out the specials! Double beef, double bacon, double cheese between two Aussie lamingtons! Say what you want.. you know you love it! Available Australia Day week!”

The fact that the lamington burger consists of two separate lamingtons instead of one cut in half somehow makes it more chaotic. You can check out a photo of this gourmet monstrosity below, and marvel at the mixture of greasy, salty and sweet:

Reactions to the lamington burger have been decidedly mixed. “There’s something wrong with you people,” said one Instagram user. “Y’all ain’t right. Needs beetroot,” said another. If you’re in Adelaide and feeling brave, then get around it and see for yourself.