I’m just going to come right out and say it, Caramilk is the best chocolate. So naturally, I’m a huge fan of the idea of a Caramilk lamington that’s been floating around the internet lately.

All of your favourite foods have been Caramilked lately, from the simple Twirl chocolate bar to the traditionally savoury cob loaf. But nothing quite tickles my fancy quite like a Caramilk lamington.

With only 7 ingredients, this recipe is super simple and is bound to be a huge hit at your next MAFS viewing party.

You don’t even have to make your own sponge cake for this recipe, so it’s basically idiot-proof.

Shared on the Meanwhile In Australia Facebook page, the now-viral recipe was created by Luke Matthews and has received a tonne of love on social media.

In a matter of days, the post received over 17,000 comments and 2,600 shares, proving that all we really need in life is a good Caramilk lamington.

Fans also flocked to the comments to share their other takes on lamingtons, including fairy bread and Golden Gaytime flavours.

With the recent release of Caramilk Easter eggs, this could be a delicious recipe to whip out at your family Easter gathering as another excuse to stuff your face with chocolate.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m about to go make a giant batch of Caramilk lamingtons to eat away my feelings.