Get ready to channel your inner Martha Stewart because some genius in New Zealand just developed a recipe for a Caramilk banana cake and good god, it looks delicious.

Banana? Good. Caramilk? GOOOOD. Cake? GOOOOOOOOD.

The recipe was developed by NZ fruit and veggie supplied Dole, and has promptly gone viral online for being an absolute cracker of a cake.

Consisting of just 12 ingredients (many of which you’ve probably already got in your pantry), this recipe is as simple as it is delicious. And boy, does it look delicious!

At this point, I feel like we just need a whole Caramilk cookbook. We’ve had Caramilk lamingtons, Caramilk doughnuts and let’s not forget that iconic Caramilk cream cheese that is basically a tub of cheesecake.

If you’re keen to make this recipe, the ingredients you’ll need (for the cake, icing and ganache) are:

350g butter

1 cup caster sugar

4 eggs

4 tsp vanilla extract

4 bananas, mashed

2 tsp baking soda

1/2 cup milk (hot) + 2 tbsp cold milk

3 cups flour

2 tsp baking powder

1/2 block Cadbury Caramilk

200g cream

2 cups icing sugar

The recipe serves 12 generous slices, but you could probably stretch it further if needed.

Unfortunately, the cake only lasts 2-3 days in a sealed container, so I guess you’ll just *have* to eat it all within that time. What a gosh darn shame.

Honestly, now that many of us are back in lockdown, you’ve likely got nothing better to do than give baking a go. So why not perfect a delicious Caramilk banana cake to show off to your friends when you can eventually see them again? Or eat the whole thing to yourself, I’m not a cop!

You can peep the full recipe on the Dole website here.