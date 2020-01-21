Forget the fact that supermarkets are now selling Hot Cross Buns all year round, as they bloody well should, Coles has today gone one step further on the truly holy baked treat by releasing a very special, limited edition Lamington version of the blessed bun.

The new bun, which hits shelves across the country from today, is about as close to a full-on lamington/hot cross bun hybrid as you’re ever likely to see. In fact the only way to get closer would be to shove a real lamington betwixt two halves of a regular HCB which…. honestly that sounds pretty tight too.

The lamington buns are made with chocolate in the dough itself, with choc chips, shaved coconut chunks, and soft raspberry jellies dotted throughout.

They look good. Real good. I-may-have-to-duck-down-to-the-shops-after-I’ve-finished-writing-this-article good.

I mean, put a life-shortening amount of butter on those bad boys and that’s just a good, wholesome afternoon right there.

The new buns are reportedly the end result of five months of product testing and fine-tuning the flavour profile, and carry a retail price of $3.50 for a four-pack. That’s less than a buck a bun! You can’t buy that kind of value, I tell you what.

You can get around the Lamington Hot Cross Buns at virtually any Coles store across the country right this very second.

Go on. You deserve a little baked treat.