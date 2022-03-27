PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with EatClub to celebrate the game-changing app's fourth birthday - and give out free burgers.

You want a free burger, right? Who wouldn’t, especially when they’re from some of the most beloved burger joints across Australia, from Huxtaburger to Burgastronomy and Friztenburger?

Well, you’re in luck. On Monday 28 and Tuesday 29 March, Aussie foodie startup EatClub is celebrating its fourth birthday by buying 4,000 top-notch burgers to give away across Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Adelaide from 12pm to 6pm. Usually on a bday, we like to receive presents, not give them, but EatClub is just built differently. It’s a way to say thank you to all the diners who helped this Aussie start-up grow into an international sensation, as well as welcome any newbies to the club, too.

If you’re not part of the club, here’s what you need to know: EatClub was launched in 2018 as a way for restaurants to offer deals from 20-50% off during quieter moments both for dine-in and take-away. It’s a win-win for both restaurants and foodies, as you can scoop up a deal while they get more customers. There are some serious fine-dining credentials, too. Celebrity chef Marco Pierre White is one of the co-founders, and restaurants signed up span from the best burger joints to trendy wine bars and cafés, and cover just about every cuisine you can imagine.

Now you’re across it, here’s how you get your free burger. If you’re new to EatClub, download the app (on Apple’s app and Google Play store), find the venue closest to you, redeem the free burger voucher and complete the details. Present the voucher at the restaurant when you arrive and be ready to go. It’s one burger per person, with beef and vegetarian options available across Huxtaburger locations across Melbourne and Sydney, two of Brisbane fave Fritzenberger stores, both Burgastronomys in Adelaide, Sydney fave Burger L and a bunch more.

Here’s the full list of locations, with the burgers on offer. Be sure to be quick: even with 4000 burgers up for grabs, EatClub’s previous freebies have been snapped up super fast. Just a reminder that orders start 12pm and end at 6pm (unless sold out earlier) on Monday 28 and Tuesday 29 March. Enjoy!

Melbourne

Huxtaburger Signature Burger & The Buddy Vegetarian

Huxtaburger – Collingwood

Huxtaburger – Footscray

Huxtaburger – Hawthorn

Huxtaburger – Prahran

Brisbane

The Fritzenburger & Mushroom Schnitzel Burger

Fritzenberger – South Bank

Fritzenberger – Petrie Terrace

Adelaide

Signature Burger & Shroom Burger Vegetarian

Burgastronomy – Hyde Park

Burgastronomy – North Adelaide

Sydney

Huxtaburger – Redfern

Burger L – Mascot

Bondi Buns – Bondi

GRillaz (bowls and burgers) – Waverley

Gami – CBD

