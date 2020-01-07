The humble bake sale is a tried and true way to raise money for important causes, simply ask literally any P&C or CWA across the country. So a bake sale and brunch sesh featuring chefs from the kitchens of cult faves across Sydney is surely going to do some very good work for the ongoing bushfire relief efforts, right?

From 10am on Sunday, January 12, Nomad in Sydney is playing host to a whole smorgasbord of the city’s most-loved chefs, to put on a full brunch and bake sale, with all money going to the Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.

Kicked off by Nomad’s executive chef, Jacqui Challinor, when she was finding herself feeling much like the rest of us – helpless – she decided to call around to a few mates who are handy in the kitchen, which turned into a few more, which ended up being a whole host of people wanting to get involved in any way they could.

And so Cook For The Bush was born; a sit-down brunch (which is currently very booked out) as well as a cheeky takeaway bake stall with treats from the kitchens of Icebergs, Firedoor, Continental Deli Newtown, Rockpool Bar & Grill, Sixpenny, Aria, Chin Chin, Stanbuli, Banksii, Hartsyard, Saga, and heaps more.

Seriously, this is going to be some phenomenally yum stuff.

The ratbags up the street at Tio’s Cerveceria will be slinging cocktails on the day, and the precious, revitalising bean will be perfectly-brewed by the gang at St. Ali.

If you can’t stick around for brunch, or can’t make it down to Nomad on the weekend, the Cook For The Bush collective will also be holding a silent auction with experiences and vouchers at restaurants around Sydney up for grabs.

So if you’re at a bit of a loss on where to put your money – and let’s be honest you were probably gonna go for brunch this weekend anyway – consider dropping by Nomad and picking up a couple of takeaway treats at what’s shaping up to be one hell of a bake sale.