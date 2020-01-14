Laneway Festival is the latest big tour to step up and do some much-needed fundraising for bushfire relief efforts, announcing that its official after parties at every city will be ‘Bushfire Fun-Raisers’ for the 2020 whip around the country.

Now we’re a few weeks before the massive festival kicks off in Brisbane on February 1, the Laneway team have announced they’ll be raising money at the after parties across Australia for extensive bushfire relief.

On top of that, Laneway has also announced that 50c from every beer sold and all of the Australian tour dates will be donated to local charities in each city. The charities themselves haven’t been locked in just yet, but keep your eyes peeled on where your precious beer monies are headed at the bar.

Back to the after parties, each event is set to have a pretty slick lineup, so maybe if you haven’t been able to land yourself a ticket to the festival you might wanna break the piggy bank open for these ones.

Maybe we’ll get cheeky appearances from The 1975, or Charli XCX, or maybe a sneaky set from The Chats? Who knows, but I’m very keen to find out.

The Laneway Fun-Raisers have been locked in for The Woolly Mammoth in Brisbane, Oxford Arts Factory in Sydney, Lion Arts Factory in Adelaide, The Night Cat in Melbourne, and Freo Social in Fremantle, following each of the big festivals in each city. You can RSVP to your chosen night over here.

Tickets are not yet on sale but keep your eyes peeled because we’ll update you as soon as we get more information.