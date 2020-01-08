Guys, I write about Spell & The Gypsy Collective a lot, and that’s because a) I’m obsessed with everything they make and religiously buy it all like some sort of maniac, and b) they genuinely do a lot of cool shit. Like coming up with excellent ways to donate max funds to bushfire relief.
The bohemian Byron Bay brand has already donated $20,000 to a range of charities including the CFA, RFS and WIRES, but wanted to do something more for bushfire relief. Their solution? Re-cutting seven original designs to sell again on site – this time, with 100% of profits going toward bushfire efforts.
This weekend, amidst the destruction and loss, I wondered if there was something we could create for our community, something you guys have been asking for, something you’d cherish, in exchange for helping us raise more funds for the victims of this horrific bushfire crisis… So, because I have an extremely big hearted and determined team, (!!) and because we get emails every other day asking us to do them… Unicorn Tears!! ???????? Thank you everyone for already getting on board and sharing your excitement with us! Thank you to all who voted for your fave prints and styles in our Facebook poll yesterday!! We have tallied the votes and taken a list to our production team to workshop 7 pieces (across 3 prints…) ???? In case missed it, we’ll be offering a special pre-order of some of your favourite and most sought after pieces from years gone by with 100% OF PROFITS going to the Bushfire Appeals. We will not make a single cent from this, in fact this will take a great many hands and a tone of resources to make this happen, but we are up for the challenge! ???????????? The 7 Unicorn Tear pieces will be put on pre-order at 10am AEDT Thursday 9th Jan and orders will end at midnight on Sunday 12th of January AEDT. All of the product information and chosen charities will be announced when they go live, including any new (ecologically friendly) fabrication details. Delivery will be July 1st, 2020. The tee and keyring I spoke of in my video will be available (both limited edition) at a later date closer to time of delivery and once we have samples to show you! Because this is an unprecedented move, we know there are so many details/questions you may have, so we’ll put a post on Facebook tomorrow with as many details as we can. ???????? Once again, we thank you for your support and we will update you all on total funds raised as soon as we close the pre-sales. Oh, and if these unicorns are not for you, never fear we’ll announce a few other exciting opportunities to contribute to our Bushfire Appeals ~ so please stand by. Much love, and once again, our hearts go out to those directly affected by these fires. Lizzy & Spelly & the whole team xx ???? @ming_nomchong_photo @shaninamshaik ????
They decided on the designs via a Facebook poll, and have just dropped them all for pre-sale on site as a collection called ‘Unicorn Tears’.
UNICORN TEARS ???? 100% of proceeds to bushfire relief || Pre-sale opens Thursday morning 10am AEDT // Delivery 1 July 2020????????@wireswildliferescue @nswrfs + St Vincent de Paul’s Bushfire Appeal @vinniesshops ????????❤️ {Also… in case you don’t know what Unicorn Tears are… which would be a perfectly normal situation really, once upon a time our Warehouse manger emptied a box from the back corner of our warehouse and low and behold she found a pair of Gypsy Queen bells…. I mean what?!! They’d been sold out for ever and were highly sought after in the buy swap and sell world of loyal Spell customers!! She told me about them saying ‘these babies are as rare as unicorn tears…’ and the name stuck. Whenever we came across a rare sample or vintage Spell piece it was a Unicorn Tear!… tomorrow we open pre-sale to just 7 of them…????????????????}
The great news is because it’s pre-sale, you’re not late to the party. Orders will remain open until midnight on Sunday, so you can have a think about which pieces you want in your wardrobe and not (me) panic buy everything then cry when your credit card statement comes in.
I’ve been more into brands who are just dropping cash into the bushfire relief efforts without making customers buy their wares, but I have to say – in this case, Spell has done a killer job. They HAVE donated out of the goodness of their brand’s heart, but they’ve also thought up a genius initiative of how to generate a shit-load more money for charities.
If you’re keen to get on board, Unicorn Tears is for sale here.Image: Spell