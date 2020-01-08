Guys, I write about Spell & The Gypsy Collective a lot, and that’s because a) I’m obsessed with everything they make and religiously buy it all like some sort of maniac, and b) they genuinely do a lot of cool shit. Like coming up with excellent ways to donate max funds to bushfire relief.

The bohemian Byron Bay brand has already donated $20,000 to a range of charities including the CFA, RFS and WIRES, but wanted to do something more for bushfire relief. Their solution? Re-cutting seven original designs to sell again on site – this time, with 100% of profits going toward bushfire efforts.

They decided on the designs via a Facebook poll, and have just dropped them all for pre-sale on site as a collection called ‘Unicorn Tears’.

The great news is because it’s pre-sale, you’re not late to the party. Orders will remain open until midnight on Sunday, so you can have a think about which pieces you want in your wardrobe and not (me) panic buy everything then cry when your credit card statement comes in.

I’ve been more into brands who are just dropping cash into the bushfire relief efforts without making customers buy their wares, but I have to say – in this case, Spell has done a killer job. They HAVE donated out of the goodness of their brand’s heart, but they’ve also thought up a genius initiative of how to generate a shit-load more money for charities.

If you’re keen to get on board, Unicorn Tears is for sale here.