Hardware stalwarts Bunnings have announced a nationwide sausage sizzle to raise funds for bushfire relief efforts, cementing their place as Australia’s biggest provider of benevolent bangers.

Workers from the giant retail chain will click the tongs on Friday, January 24 from 9am to 4pm, with all profits from the sale of sausage sangas going straight to the Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.

In a statement, Bunnings CEO Debbie Poole said “team members will work the BBQs in every location”, including the company’s New Zealand outposts. Cheers, mates.

Not hungry? You can also donate in-store or online, without picking up a feed.

The cook-up will come roughly two months after Bunnings’ first foray into bushfire relief efforts this season. GIVIT, which links essential items to people who need them most, said Bunnings helped raise $600,000 during that campaign.

THANKS @Bunnings who from #SizzleForGIVIT are donating $600,000+ to our #Bushfire & #Drought Appeals ???? Thanks to those who donated at their local #Bunnings or https://t.co/PHyJZ9AXEK 100% of funds will be used to purchase items for struggling communities across #Australia ???? pic.twitter.com/jcvN0vGApS — GIVIT (@GIVIT_AUS) November 28, 2019

If that doesn’t quite convey the scale of Bunnings’ influence, consider this: we spotted a bootleg Bunnings sausage sizzle in Bali this year. That operation also claimed to be a fundraising effort.

It’s all happening. Get hungry, folks.