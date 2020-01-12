Thanks for signing up!

Queen & Adam Lambert have signed up for a one-off bushfire relief festival in Sydney, joining a slew of local and international legends to raise funds for devastated communities nationwide.

Fire Fight Australia, slated to take over Sydney’s ANZ Stadium on Sunday February 16, will see the classic rock juggernauts perform alongside Amy Shark, Delta Goodrem, Peking Duk, Tina Arena, and way more.

Seriously, so much more:

Alice Cooper

Baker Boy

Canrad Sewell

Daryl Braithwaite

Grinspoon

Guy Sebastian

Hilltop Hoods

Icehouse

Illy

Jessica Mauboy

John Farnham

k.d. lang

Lee Kernaghan

Olivia Newton-John

Pete Murray

William Barton

And there’s extra artists yet to be announced.

Touchingly, comedian and record-breaking fundraiser Celeste Barber will be on hand to MC the event. It makes sense, given her newfound international status.

The jumbo gig will donate all profits to rural and country fire services, Australian Red Cross’ Disaster Relief and Recovery fund, and the RSPCA Bushfire Appeal.

Tickets go on sale today at midday AEDT, and with tickets capping out at $100 a head, we expect a fair few people will rock up.

You can scope out further ticketing details here, while we reminisce about that other time Queen chucked a charity show.