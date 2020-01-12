Christ almighty.
Queen & Adam Lambert have signed up for a one-off bushfire relief festival in Sydney, joining a slew of local and international legends to raise funds for devastated communities nationwide.
Fire Fight Australia, slated to take over Sydney’s ANZ Stadium on Sunday February 16, will see the classic rock juggernauts perform alongside Amy Shark, Delta Goodrem, Peking Duk, Tina Arena, and way more.
Seriously, so much more:
Alice Cooper
Baker Boy
Canrad Sewell
Daryl Braithwaite
Grinspoon
Guy Sebastian
Hilltop Hoods
Icehouse
Illy
Jessica Mauboy
John Farnham
k.d. lang
Lee Kernaghan
Olivia Newton-John
Pete Murray
William Barton
And there’s extra artists yet to be announced.
Touchingly, comedian and record-breaking fundraiser Celeste Barber will be on hand to MC the event. It makes sense, given her newfound international status.
The jumbo gig will donate all profits to rural and country fire services, Australian Red Cross’ Disaster Relief and Recovery fund, and the RSPCA Bushfire Appeal.
Tickets go on sale today at midday AEDT, and with tickets capping out at $100 a head, we expect a fair few people will rock up.
You can scope out further ticketing details here, while we reminisce about that other time Queen chucked a charity show.