A Freak Bunnings Sausage Sizzle Disaster Has Left Two People In Hospital After Flames Erupted

A 50-year-old woman has been rushed to the Royal Adelaide Hospital after a freak accident at a Bunnings sausage sizzle at around midday on Sunday.

The woman is believed to have endured serious burns to her face. Her husband also suffered minor burns while trying to rescue her per Nine.

A witness said they saw the woman faint, knocking over the gas bottle, causing it to inflame.

“She fell on the floor, and next minute it went boom,” they said.

Bunnings has stated that nearby extinguishers were used by staff and one customer to quell the flames.

“The safety of our team, customers and volunteers is our absolute priority and we thank them for the calm and professional way they managed the situation,” a statement from the business read.

“We also thank the local emergency services for their fast response.”

The gazebo under which the snags were being cooked was destroyed in the flames.

