It’s been a tough year for all of us, but I am pleased to report that nature is healing and our beloved Bunnings sausage sizzles are back in action from this weekend.

Huge, I know.

2GB radio host Ben Fordham broke the news earlier this morning, confirming that ACT residents will be the first to get their hands on a tasty saus as early as this weekend.

I don’t mean to alarm you, but this is HUGE NEWS. To be quite honest, this is the best thing to happen to my life all year. Give me a sausage sizzle already.

???? BREAKING ???? ???????????? BUNNINGS SAUSAGE SIZZLES ARE BACK IN SYDNEY!!! ???????????? Beginning Saturday October 3 in the ACT and October 10 in NSW! ???? pic.twitter.com/wX0cySCYtU — Ben Fordham Live (@BenFordhamLive) September 29, 2020

According to Bunnings Chief Operating Officer Deb Poole, the sausage sizzle will return to stores in the ACT this weekend, with NSW stores following suit next weekend on October 10.

The exciting news for snag lovers comes a whopping 28 weeks after the hardware giant axed the tasty treat because of the coronavirus pandemic.

After months of sausage-less sadness every time we needed to pick up a new hose or our 47th houseplant, we can finally treat ourselves to the good shit (a sausage sizzle) next time we need some DIY supplies.

Forgive me if I’m out of line here, but can I get a hell yeah? (HELL YEAH!)

Tasmanian and Northern Territory stores have enjoyed a little sausage sizzle as a Saturday morning treat since July 9, abiding by strict social distancing and increased hygiene measures.

Select stores in Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia have also reintroduced the sausage sizzle, but with New South Wales jumping on the bandwagon, it truly feels like we’re headed towards COVID-normal now.

Unfortunately, there’s no word yet on when Victoria will get their hands on a sausage sizzle again, but if we all keep doing the right thing, I’m sure we’ll be sizzling our sausages in no time.

It feels like it has been a million years since we’ve been lucky enough to enjoy a sausage sizzle while standing in a Bunnings car park and honestly, it’s a little treat that has been sorely missed.