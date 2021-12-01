A chaotic Bunnings shopper is going viral on TikTok for trying to transport several metres of timber in a way that only Mr Bean would attempt.

In a viral TikTok, a man can be seen attempting (that’s the key word here) to transport several long pieces of timber out the rear WINDOW of his Holden Cruze from a New Zealand Bunnings carpark.

The timber pieces are so long that they’re literally blocking the rest of the carpark to his right. It reminds me of those comedic scenes in cartoons where builders are holding timber on their shoulders, turn around and knock several people out cold.

The whole thing is very much giving Looney Tunes: Back in Action, but with less Brendan Fraser and more potential for serious injury.

“Nah mate, nah brother you got to pull over mate,” the man filming in the opposite lane says to the driver, in true good citizen energy.

“Bro, you can’t drive like that brother. You’ve got to go back. You’ve got to take it off.”

Honestly, the sheer chaos merchant energy of taking down a road with a literal battering ram inserted into your car. Perhaps it works on Mad Max: Fury Road, but not on the backstreets of New Zealand.

“That’s one way to get rid of cyclists on the road,” one TikTok user commented on the video.

According to the Herald Sun, Bunnings staff did warn the customer and tried to arrange a safer transportation for him. However, by that point the man and wood had left the scene, like smoke into the wind. Bunnings stans, though, breathe a sigh of relief.

Luke Foxley, a Bunnings NZ Area Manager told the publication that “our team do their best to work with customers to make sure that loads are safe before they leave our stores”.

Good job, Luke. We love to see it!

As of publishing, what happened next to the man and his wood is unclear. Dear New Zealanders in the chat, keep your eyes open for any mysteriously shaped cars in the distance.