Have you ever eaten wedges and just *really* wished they were filled with gooey cheese? Probably not. But you don’t have to wonder what it’d feel like anymore because now you can fill your guts with these delicious crumbed camembert wedges from Coles.

To the unsuspecting eye, they look just like your regular old potato wedges, but when you bite into them, they’re filled with delicious, melted camembert. I mean, talk about a game changer.

For the measly price of $5, you can pick up a packet of eight wedges. The portion size is pretty small, but after eating the whole bag in one sitting, you should probably stop. Seriously, these things should come with a warning.

I know what you’re thinking, “I’m not going to eat a WHOLE BAG of these in one sitting. I have self control. I’m not a grubby cheese monster!” Well folks, that’s exactly what I told myself before I devoured these bad boys quicker than the fifteen minutes it took to cook them.

If you’re lucky enough to own an air fryer, you can chuck these in for a measly 7 minutes at 180 degrees, then Bob’s your bloody uncle, you’ve got yourself some camembert wedges!

Don’t be fooled by the fact that they’re not listed on the website, these glorious creations are available at Coles supermarkets across the country. You’ll find them in the freezer aisle right next to the other party snacks like sausage rolls and curry puffs.

Thank me later.