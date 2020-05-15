This NSW delivery cocktail cart, which you can order direct to your door, is a perfect ray of sunshine during these coronavirus times.

The Fizz Fellas, a new Sydney-based cocktail cart service, should be the latest name on your radar for the next group hang. It’s part-delivery service, part-bar hire service, and entirely a good time.

How it works is this: for $50 (which is then redeemable against drinks), you can order the cart to your place for a solid 40-minutes. It’s a pop-up bar on your street, which also happens to do deliveries. As someone who booked this two weeks ago, let me tell you – it bloody rules.

Founder Ed Hattersley told PEDESTRIAN.TV it was a creative way to make use of their cocktail carts (usually hired for weddings and corporate functions), as well as make use of the NSW government’s relaxed legislation around alcohol takeaway and delivery.

“About 85% of our turnover had gone in a week,” Hattersley said.

“We were just looking at ways we could move stock on hand that we had throughout Sydney.”

The other upside is that they’ve been able to employee a bunch of hospitality folk who would otherwise be out of a job.

“I think one of the really great things is we’ve been able to hire a bunch of out of work barman,” Marketing Director Jack Stephens said. “It means that we’ve been able to employ some of the community that have otherwise not had a job, because all the hospitality venues have otherwise shut, and the only real things happening there are cleaning.”

Business has been booming in the couple weeks since launch, with Paddington locals getting used to the site of the cart motoring its way ’round the streets. On tap is your choice of an Espresso Martini, Aperol Spritz, and a French 75. You can also order a six pack (or a case) of beer or pre-mixed cocktail, if that wets your whistle.

So far, Fizz Fellas have focusing their three carts in the Paddington area and nearby surrounds. They’re hoping to expand into the Lower North Shore and even the Northern Beaches – if you want to book a cart, give ’em a bell and they’ll see if they can get to your area.

With NSW relaxing coronavirus restrictions from Friday, there’s a few more options for the socially-deprived (and more specifically, the pub-deprived) amongst us. You could battle it out to be one of 10 people in a pub… or you could order the pub direct to your door like the true bougie queen you are.