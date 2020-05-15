NSW’s coronavirus restrictions are easing today – not completely, but enough to allow people to head out for a bite to eat. Knock off drinks today will be… interesting, to say the least.

Here’s a look at what you can and can’t do in NSW today.

The gist

So from Friday, 15 May, the following is allowed:

public gatherings of up to 10 people

food and drink premises can open, but only to seat a maximum of 10 customers at any one time

up to five visitors may visit another household at one time

weddings can have up to 10 guests, plus the people conducting or assisting in the service, a photographer, a videographer, and the couple, of course

indoor funerals and memorial services can have up to 20 mourners and outdoor funerals can have up to 30

religious gatherings and places of worship can have up to 10 worshippers

outdoor playground and exercise equipment can be used again with caution

outdoor pools can open with restrictions

You cannot travel to regional NSW for holiday purposes. These restrictions are still in place. This also means interstate travel is still a no-no.

Can I go to the pub?

Alrighty, so you’re good to eat inside a restaurant or cafe again, but only 10 customers at a time will be allowed. The 10-customer rule applies to every single venue, regardless of size. Venues must follow the 4-square-metre rule, make space for physical distancing, and practise good hand hygiene.

This also applies to restaurants within a registered club or pub, or a cellar door that serves food. But here’s the catch: Alcohol can only be served with food. So unfortunately, you can’t just rock up to the pub for a bev.

The NSW Government is encouraging people to call ahead to reserve tables, instead of, well, gathering in front of the venue.

Can my mates come over?

Up to five people may visit another household at any one time. There’s no daily limit to this, you just can’t have more than 5 visitors at one time. Overnight stays are also allowed.

Bit of a HEHE, if your friendship group has seven people in it. Or you have a really big family.

Can I go and get my nails done?

Spas, nail salons, beauty salons, waxing salons, and tanning salons can’t provide services, but can still sell their products. The four-square metre rule must be followed, and also applies to hairdressers and barbers.

What about exercise?

Outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people are a go, which means boot camps and team sports are back on, baby! Just make sure you’re maintaining good hygiene if you’re using outdoor equipment and whatnot. Outdoor swimming pools can also open, but only 10 people are allowed in the pool at one time.

Indoor sporting events are not allowed. Indoor public swimming pools will remain closed, as will indoor recreation facilities (like gyms and squash courts, bowling alleys, and ice rinks).

What else is still closed?

Entertainment and Community Venues

So betting agencies, gaming lounges, cinemas and theatres, concert halls, music halls, dance halls, and amusement centres (like video game arcades) are all closed.

Community Centres and Cultural Buildings

These include your community halls, galleries, museums, and libraries. Historic Houses and NSW properties and National Trust properties will also remain closed.

You can find more information on the NSW Government website, right HERE.

