It’s happening, Allen’s Lollies is taking its iconic Snakes Alive and dusting them in a mouth-tingling sour coating, creating the brand new Allen’s sour snakes.

My God I am so ready to absolutely blast my mouth off my face by cramming as many of these into my gob as possible.

The new Sourz Snakes Alive are set to have all the fave flavs in the bag – lemon, strawberry, blackberry, pineapple, and apricot (???) – but instead of being sugary little yums, they’ll be sour versions of their former selves.

These sour little wrigglers will be slithering into the lolly aisle at your local Woolies this month. A bag of sour snakes will set you back a tight $2.95, and you bet your sweet ass I’ll be hoovering down as much as I can as soon as possible. Maybe I’ll even buy all the other sour snakes and worms and nope ropes and have myself a mouth-melting little party.

I’m not sure if you’ll be able to tie these lollies with your tongue like you can with the normal Allen’s snakes, but if you can still feel your tongue after the sourness has made your tastebuds go off their clackers, then that’s 100% your party trick when we’re allowed to have parties again.

So keep your eyes peeled for these delicious little sour sneks for when they pop up in the lolly aisle at your local this month, and immediately turn your mug into the best Simpsons lemon face.