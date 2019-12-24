Aldi has been coming through with the alcohol goods of late – there’s the magnums of champers, the wine handbags and now – goon bags of mojito.

Yep, you read that right – mojitos on tap in a cask. I don’t think I could ask for much more to blitz myself after Chrimbo Day lunch, to be honest.

The two litre (!!) box of gold is by cocktail brand VOK, and it’s not shitty stuff either – it’s a blend of white rum, that primo Bickford’s lime juice and mint flavour. Look, it won’t be the same as if you made one yourself with the fresh ingredients but fuck me, mate – who has time for that shit after eating a pound of ham and potato, you know what I mean?

The VOK Lime Mojito Cask is available as of today as part of Aldi’s Special Buys, in selected stores across NSW, ACT, VIC and WA stores while stocks last. It’ll set you back $18.99, which is bloody sweet to me, friends.

Merry zesty Chrimbo.