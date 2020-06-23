Webjet is offering a slick 20 per cent off all domestic packages – that’s flights and hotels – this week. If you’re keen to start travelling interstate again, now’s your chance.

For three days only, Webjet is slashing the prices for travel between 15 July and 31 October. The team reckons package customers can save $490 on average when compared to booking flights and accommodation separately. Not bhed, not bhed at all.

Flights depart from cities including Adelaide, Brisbane, Canberra, Darwin, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney. Accommodation also includes chain hotels like Sofitel, Novotel, and Ramada.

Sydney folk, if you can hold off until September, you can treat yourself to flights to Brisbane, plus three nights of accomodation, from $289, per person.

Melbourne to Sydney? $315, per person, including accommodation. And so on and so forth. The sale is on right now and ends midnight on Thursday, 25 June. You can suss out all the details, right HERE.

Webjet has also put together a handy guide on the domestic airlines offering flexible tickets. So that’s Jetstar, Qantas, and Virgin Australia. Jetstar and Qantas are currently offering one fee-free date change if you decide to switch the date of your travel. This applies to travel between 12 June and 31 October. You will have to cover any fare differences when you re-book the flight, though. And Virgin will waiver change fees for new bookings until 30 June, 2020.

Jetstar has also introduced new wellbeing measures at the airport and onboard, including contactless check-in, contactless scanning, and hand sanitising stations. All passengers and staff will follow the current social distancing rules, which includes sequenced boarding to minimise crowding. You can expect similar measure across the board.