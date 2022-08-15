Stop packing for Europe immediately because Webjet has launched a fucken YUGGE sale on flights to the almighty NT. Instead of forking out a couple grand for a round trip to Italy, you could get a $15 flight to the sexiest territory in Australia (sorry, not sorry ACT).

The deal has discounts of up to $200 off flights if you plan on going away from September 2022 to March 2023. BUT if you do plan on treating yourself to a little C U in the NT then you need to book those flights before August 19.

That is plenty of time to gather the girlies or lads for a fun weekend or week away. Or you could always go solo, because who likes organising a massive group holiday anyway??

Some of Webjet’s red hot deals include:

Melbourne to Uluru from $15

Sydney to Uluru from $19

Brisbane to Uluru from $19

Hobart to Uluru from $28

The best part about this sale is that the NT is in peak form during September. According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Darwin sees 20 per cent more hours of sunshine than any other capital city in that month and less than half the number of cloudy days as Syd, Melb, Adelaide and Perth.

Tell that to little miss La Niña, who royally fucked up the weather on the East Coast for what seemed like a lifetime.

After all that time in lockdown (Melbourne and Sydney I’m looking at you) don’t you think it’s time that you gave yourself a little treatie. You deserve to soak up the sun while floating on an inflatable pink flamingo of sorts. You especially deserve it, if you’re one of only five people not in Europe right now.