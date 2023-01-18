Sure the holiday season may be over but that doesn’t mean you don’t deserve yet another break. That first week back to work was ROUGH, you simply must treat yourself! Thankfully, Webjet is doing a slew of crazy cheap flight deals for the Northern Territory just for the fun of it, and you’d be a fool to not snag ’em.

Imagine paying two 10-dollar notes for a flight to the other side of the country and getting a dollar back in change. Well, that could be you if you’re quick enough to score the cheap deals going off on right now.

Deals on offer include Sydney to Uluru from $19, Melbourne to Uluru from $30, Hobart to Uluru from $108 and Adelaide to Alice Springs from $115, just to name a few. Yep, you can get around $150 off the usual price of tickets, which is lovely news for your piggy bank.

Keep in mind that these super cheap prices are only available on some days, so you’ll have to be quick if you want to snag the best flights.

The wild deals will run from *checks notes* right fkn now until 11:59pm on January 20, which isn’t that far away. Alert the group chat ASAP and tell them to get their shit together. The girls are going to the Northern Territory.

Departure dates on offer range from January 18 to April 5, perfect for a start-of-year holiday.

I went on a trip to the Northern Territory back in May last year and it was honestly life-changing. My soul was healed, my blemishes were cleared and I genuinely changed as a person. It’s honestly one of the most incredible places on Earth in my humble opinion.

If you wanna experience a bit of magic for yourself, I’d definitely set some time in your year to head up north. Who knows, that could be you on the back of a camel looking at the sunrise with Uluru sitting pretty right behind you.

But hey, if getting up early isn’t your style, there are heaps of things to do in Alice Springs, like sleeping under the stars.

See you on the cheapest flight heading out of Sydney, peeps!