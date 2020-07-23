It’s rough times out there, mates. It’s all gone bung. Skew-whiff. Topsy turvy. All over the bloody shop. But the good news (well, for most of us at least) is that some things are very slowly starting to drift back towards something vaguely resembling normal. But while a lot of us are pretty grateful to be able to go to the pub again, the idea of travelling anywhere might still seem just a little bit off.

In a way none of us – or the entire world, for that matter – have really ever seen before, the coronavirus pandemic has completely upended people’s ideas of travel. Where just a few short months ago we were all footloose and fancy free, trotting about the globe willy nilly, now we’re all more or less completely grounded; in some cases not even allowed to leave our cities, much less the state or country.

But that’s not stopping any of you from dreaming big and making mental plans to hit the dang road once [gestures vaguely] all of that starts calming down again.

It’s a push and pull. We know a lot of you have complicated feelings on the matter. And we’re keen to listen to what you have to say.

If you’ve got a spare 5 minutes and nothing better to do, take this survey that PEDESTRIAN.TV is launching in conjunction with the other titles in our Pedestrian Group family, POPSUGAR, Business Insider Australia, Lifehacker, Gizmodo, and Kotaku.

It’s a super quick little string of questions that aims to find out what the mood is regarding travel. For your troubles, completing the survey puts you in the running to win a $500 Uber Eats voucher so you can spend less time worrying about dinner, and more time nurturing that pent-up wanderlust.

That survey link again, in case you somehow missed it, is right here.

Cheers, friends! Bloody love your work.