Australia’s Fav Travel Destinations Have Been Revealed & Bali Somehow Didn’t Even Crack Top 5

The Tourism and Transport Forum Australia has released its survey of the most popular holiday destinations and there are definitely a few surprises.

The industry body for the tourism sector recently put out the feelers to see where in the world Aussies were planning to take themselves this summer.

Did we read the whole survey? No. Did we look at the two-page infographic with the pretty pictures instead? Yes.

Here’s the breakdown.

The survey found that 14% of Australians are planning to head overseas and 62% intend to holiday on our own shores.

Of the international locations, 17% said they were heading across the Tasman to New Zealand, making it the favourite.

Second was Europe with 16%. Third was Japan at 10% Fourth was Thailand clocking in with 6% of the total. Sliding in at Fifth was Singapore with 5.5%.

But here’s where it gets interesting.

You’d assume Indonesia would’ve scraped into the top five due to Bali being such a popular hotspot. At least, according to my Instagram and TikTok feeds.

But alas, Indonesia was the destination of choice for only 4% of respondents.

Indonesia was preceded by Malaysia and was trailed by the US, Canada and China.

In terms of domestic travel preferences, unsurprisingly the Gold Coast reigned as the most popular area. Queensland won most popular state and Sydney claimed top spot in the cities category.

Cost of living pressures have also been a factor for the Aussies surveyed, with 55% of respondents saying the sitch had affected their summer travel plans.

Overall, 2000 people responded to the survey between December 5-11 2023.

