15 Of The Best Gift Ideas For Travellers No Matter What Your Budget Is

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

We’ve all got that one person in our lives that’s basically a nomad. It feels like they’re forever jumping on a plane, train or some mode of transport and jetting off to a new location. Naturally, you’re probably on the hunt for the perfect Christmas gift for them (if you can figure out where to post it). So we’ve gone ahead and found the best gift ideas for travellers.

From travel pillows and luggage to packing cubes and AirTags, there’s bound to be a gift idea in here to suit your budget and make your travel buddy’s trip that much more enjoyable.

Scroll to shop our guide to the best gifts for travellers.

READ MORE 18 Gift Ideas For The Fitness Fiend In Your Life Who Loves To Break A Sweat

The Best Gifts For Travellers

Everyone who’s ever been on a long-haul flight (or short) knows that a travel pillow is a must. There’s nothing worse than having your head rolling around everywhere while you’re trying to sleep. Shop Slip ($139)

If your giftee is forever hopping on a flight, gifting them a luxury carry on bag is a wonderful idea. July make some of the best quality luggage on the market and you can also personalise each piece by having it monogrammed. Shop July ($395)

I don’t know about you, but I could always use help packing, and these packing cubes make it super easy to utilise your luggage space. Any globe hopper would love opening these on Christmas morning. Shop Globite ($59.95)

Upgrade your bestie from the clear clip-seal bag they’ve been using to get through customs and buy them a beautiful clear cosmetics case. Shop Cee Clear ($75)

If your giftee is forever losing their passport, give them a passport holder to keep it in, preferably a colourful one as they’ll stand out better at the bottom of a bag. Shop Mon Purse ($76, usually $95)

Everyone needs a good cosmetics cases and this one just happens to come with a range of travel jars and bottles that they can put all their goodies into. Shop Nere ($49.99)

Most travellers will stock up on the essentials before going away, especially if their next adventure takes them overseas. Sometimes that consists of supplements, too. If you know which ones line their bathroom counter, you could always top them up. Shop JS Health

Like most fashion trends, bum bags have made a comeback, especially for travellers. Shop Status Anxiety ($139.95)

There’s nothing worse than untangling jewellery, so it’s super handy to have a small case when travelling. This little one has so many little compartments to help keep things organised. Shop Cotton On ($19.99, usually $39.99)

Travellers are obsessed with AirTags since it’s such a genius way to track your luggage when an airline loses it. Plus, they’re super versatile — you can pop one on or in just about anything —keys, wallet, luggage. Shop AirTags ($49)

An eye mask is the perfect travel companion for your travelling companion. Shop Silk Magnolia ($55)

Cheap and cheerful, a luggage strap is a super useful gift idea if you’re shopping on a budget. Shop Nere ($9.99)

A little film camera to capture all of their adventures. Shop 35mmCo ($99)

Whether they’re travelling on loud trains, slogging it out in busy airports, or staying in noisy hostels, a good pair of noise-cancelling headphones is an excellent gift idea. Shop Bose ($278)

Couldn’t find what you were looking for in our roundup. of the best gifts for travellers? Check out our ultimate gift guide here. It’s loaded with hundreds of options.

Image credit: Summer Fridays / July