6 International Trips To Take Yourself On If You’re Aching To Kick Off Your Holiday Era

It’s getting to that time of year where we’re all ready to hard launch into our holiday era. Goodbye, winter hibernation, hello beachside destination.

Imagine the scene. Your feet are up on a banana lounge, someone's bringing you a Mai Tai, and it's a Wednesday. Admit it, it's better than whatever you're doing right now.



According to KAYAK’s latest consumer research, young Aussies have holidays on their minds. One in three of us even claim to be in our adventure era, and it shows, with KAYAK search data pointing to an increase in searches for trips across Central America and Asia in the next year.

“It doesn’t matter if Aussies are in their ‘YES era’ or ‘work hard, play hard era’, one thing is for sure – most of us see travel as fundamental to shaping our identities and celebrating life’s milestones, says KAYAK Brand Director, Nicola Carmichael.



“And we’re all eager to book that next trip soon, with our research showing that 90% of Aussies planning to travel within the next year – 60% are even planning an overseas holiday,”

KAYAK has tips about the best days to fly, how far in advance to book, and hotel advice. We’re celebrating our travel eras, let’s see where to jet off to.

Japan – if you’re in your foodie era

With landmarks like Mt Fuji and Shibuya Crossing, a trip to Japan will make for a great Instagram dump once you get back – you can finally start to fill your feed with more than just latte art shots. With so many hotels, and flights sitting around $1,400 on average, chuck in some search filters so you can find accom perfectly suited to you.

London – if you’re in your posh accent era

With Perth to London being a new mainstay of the direct flight world, and more direct flights from other Aus spots coming soon, there’s no better time to head to London than now. With a bunch of the town being built 1000s of years ago, who knows the story behind the spot you’re staying in?. This flight is currently around $2,363 return, so make sure you head off on a Monday – apparently that’s the cheapest day when it comes to booking a flight.

Bali – if you’re in your smoothie-bowls-everyday era

It’s only a (very large) stone’s throw from Australia, so there’s no reason you can’t jump on a jet to Bali. With a $747 average return flight, beautiful sites, cheap food and drink, and lovely people, you’ll start to realise it may be a little more fun than home. It’s such a well-trodden holiday destination for Aussies, so who knows who you could run into while you’re munching on some tasty local cuisine.

Queenstown – if you’re in your adventure era

If long-haul flights aren’t your cup of tea, our country neighbours are calling with great holiday opportunities. Queenstown is around a three-hour flight from Australia’s East Coast and costs around $691 return, so think of it like a long commute to work. The city is home to a bunch of stunning spots, including the filming locations of the hit Lord Of The Rings film series – now you’ve got a reason to watch them all. A bunch of the hotels ready for you to stay in have views of the landscape too.

Los Angeles – if you’re in celebrity era

Ever wanted to see where your favourite movies and TV shows come to life? LA is calling. According to KAYAK, most people spend 23 days on an overseas trip, and when it comes to LA, you can see why. You could catch live music, a sitcom taping, a multi-millionaire comedian hit an open mic night, and still have enough time and money to catch a Lakers game. With many 3-4 star hotels sitting pretty in the heart of Hollywood for around $340 per night, it’s the closest you’ll get to a bit of celebrity.

Paris – if you’re in your romance era

C’est la vie! To be honest, I’m not sure what that means. Could you head there and translate it for me? The city of love definitely has endless hotels on offer, usually for under $400 a night. With so much good food and drink in Paris, make sure you dive into some research too, so you can really make the most of your trip.

Costa Rica – if you’re in your beachy era

It may not be a holiday destination on your radar, but Costa Rica is a bucket list locale. Heaps of Aussies are looking to head to the Central American country in the next year, so get ahead of the spike. The beaches, people, and food all come together to make you feel right at home. KAYAK has some out-of-the-box accomodation options too, you can stay in everything from a tent to a boat.

