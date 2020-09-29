PEDESTRIAN.TV have partnered with Visit NSW to help you plan a weekend away that you'll never forget.

We’ll be honest with you, mates. 2020 has been a bit of a tough year. Don’t you just want to get away from it all and spend a nice weekend in your own little world?

Taking a trip is a bit trickier than usual – international travel isn’t an option for the foreseeable future, and any interstate travel also includes a mandatory 14-day quarantine. But that doesn’t mean your own state isn’t full of some absolutely cracker holiday options.

If you’re currently living in NSW and have been aching for a road trip, you can’t go past the Hawkesbury.

There’s plenty to do there, so to help you we’ve chosen six options that should be at the top of your list. All you need to do is punch the coordinates into your GPS, get a driving mixtape ready and prepare yourself for an unforgettable weekend away.

See Where Your Favourite Bevvies Are Made

What’s your drink of choice? Because chances are there’s a distillery in Hawkesbury where you can go sip from the source.

Want to sample a couple bottles of of red? Head to the Tizzana Winery. Love to take a trip to cider town? You’ve got the Hillbilly Cider Shed. Are you a gin-fiend? Then you’ll want to spirit yourself away to the multi-award-winning Ironbark Distillery.

In the case of the Hillbilly Cider Shed, they have drinks that are exclusively available there, so it’s a must visit if you consider yourself a cider connoisseur.

Get A Top Feed

Most of the distilleries in the Hawkesbury also come with some top food choices so you can really make a full day or evening of it. Nothing’s better than a wood-fired pizza, fresh out of the oven.

But if you really want a feed that you won’t forget, you’ll want to visit the Cooks Co-op. Founded and run by chef Martin Goetz, Cooks Co-op serve up some extraordinary meals made from the best and freshest local produce and veggies. My mouth is just watering thinking about it.

They’re currently taking limited bookings, but if you can get a seat at the table, you’re going to get a meal that won’t be forgetting anytime soon.

Take A Hike, Buddy

No, really. You should absolutely take a hike because it’s a good way for you to fall in love with the natural beauty of Australia.

There’s plenty to explore on a bushwalk through Dharug National Park, which is full of remarkable native wildlife like gang-gang cockatoos, satin bowerbirds and green catbirds. The Birrawanna Walking Track runs through some lush woodlands, and will give you some extraordinary views (not to mention some primo selfie spots too).

Head Down The Hawkesbury River

You’d be missing out if you visited the Hawkesbury and didn’t visit the iconic river that runs through it. You can rent a houseboat and spend the day slowly cruisin’ down it with your mates.

If you’re feeling a bit more adventurous, you can also rent kayaks and make your way down the Hawkesbury by yourself or with a tour group.

You can also charter Milo, the mini tug boat, to take a short cruise down the Hawkesbury. Tell me you don’t want to take a ride in a mini tug, I dare you.

Get Some Culture

If you’re not one for fresh air and exercise (trust me, I get it), then you’ll want to pay a visit to the Hawkesbury Regional Gallery. The gallery features a collection of over 500 pieces from regional artists, with a particular focus on Modernist and Postmodernist artists.

The Hawkesbury Art Fair 2020 is just around the corner (25th September to 29th November), which will give you the chance to support some local talent by picking up something special to hang on your wall.

Just Relax And Soak Up The Vibes

Cruising down the Hawkesbury River in a mini tug or taking a wine tour are fun options, but sometimes you just want to kick back and appreciate the serenity, y’know? There are plenty of great options when it comes to choosing some sweet digs to kick back in.

Spicers Sangoma is a luxury retreat that’ll let you get back in touch with your natural side with some stunning views. If you’re feeling more rustic, Blueberry Hills On Comleroy is situated on a 14-acre farm sitting in the tranquil foothills on the Blue Mountains.

No matter where you choose to stay, you’ll plenty of great options when it comes to snapping some Insta pics that’ll make all of your friends jealous.