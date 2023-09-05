Start Planning Your 2024 Euro Trip Bc Intrepid Is Slashing Up To 20% Off Your Next Holiday

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Intrepid to help you plan your next Eurotrip.

Winter’s finally over folks, and you know what that means? That’s right, it’s holiday season. It’s time to prepare for your Instagram feed to be littered with everyone’s holidays. Whether that’s people returning home, or deciding to treat themselves after enduring a long cold winter.

If you’re an early bird looking to skip the end-of-year craze and hold off on travelling until early next year, well you’re in luck. From 5 September to 21 September, our lovely friends at Intrepid Travel are offering travellers up to 20% off.

During this sale, Intrepid is offering up to 20% off Europe, Turkey and Morocco trips departing from 15 January to 30 April and 10% off trips departing from 1 May to 30 September. So grab your mates or even book your trip solo – you’ll have a lil’ group of 16 fellow travellers to make friends with!

Some of the great travel deals on offer include:

If you’re unfamiliar with what an Intrepid trip entails, you’re in for a treat. These trips pair you up with a group of fellow travellers and a local tour leader who’ll guide you throughout your trip. These are great if you don’t want to deal with all the messy planning stages of your holiday, like figuring out public transport, hotels and how to fill time between activities. So whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned traveller, these trips are a great way to experience a new country or develop a deeper appreciation for a familiar destination.

These trip leaders are also locals from the area, so they can give you great insider info on some of the best-kept secrets around. If you’re on a Eurotrip, finding the best food around is bound to be everyone’s goal. Intrepid also aims to be as low impact as possible and gives back to the community by investing your travel bucks back into the community wildlife conservation efforts and human rights initiatives.

If you’ve been holding off on a Eurotrip because the stress of planning everything out is scaring you away, an Intrepid tour might help relieve your anxiety. All you need to focus on is getting good running shoes, practising your mobile photography skills and refining your cheese board palette.

So, If work has pushed you into needing a quick getaway, visit Intrepid Travel to suss out heaps of their tour offers to help you switch your brain off.

Terms & conditions apply.

Image credit: New Line Cinema / Laws of Attraction